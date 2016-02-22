In what was only the second time the United States hit a Daesh target in Libya, the air strike early on Friday saw warplanes and drones obliterate a training centre near the city of Sabratha west of Tripoli. Local officials said about 50 people were killed.
Despite deadly strike, US wary of Libya engagement — experts
