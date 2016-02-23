Gun maker seeks dismissal of Lawsuit over Newtown shooting

23 February 2016 10:54 AM

A Superior Court judge in Connecticut is expected to rule on whether the families of victims of the mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 can move forward with a lawsuit against the maker of a gun used in the attack. Remington Arms Co, headquartered in the Rockingham County town of Madison, asked that the suit be dismissed on the grounds that the company is protected under the Commerce in Arms Act which protects firearm companies against lawsuits when legally sold guns are used in crimes.