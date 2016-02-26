The last time we spoke to the IEC it said it was all systems go and ready for the local government elections, but the Electoral Court’s decision to postpone by-elections in Tlokwe could have ramifications for local government elections. What options does the IEC have? Did it fail to comply with a Concourt ruling? Will the voters roll be ready for this year’s local elections? Mosotho Moepya, Chief Electoral Officer of the IEC elaborates to John.
Tlokwe By-Election Delays
