Apple's battle with the FBI over iPhone security explained

18 February 2016 10:38 AM

The FBI captured the iPhone of dead San Bernardino terrorism suspect Syed Rizwan Farook back in December, but encryption technology prevents them from accessing its contents. On Tuesday, a federal magistrate judge in California ordered Apple to write a custom version of the iPhone software that disables key security features and install it on Farook's iPhone in order to foil the encryption. On Wednesday morning, Apple CEO Tim Cook came out swinging in response.