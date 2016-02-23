The treasury has announced they will be looking into all coal-supply contracts awarded by Eskom to see if there were any improper procurement procedures. CEO of Eskom, Brian Molefe, tells John about his reaction to this news from the Treasury.
Treasury looks into Eskom Coal Contracts
