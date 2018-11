SAIRR tells a Good Story

17 February 2016 9:59 AM

While MP after MP painted a grimy picture of South Africa under the leadership of President Zuma as Moody’s ratings agency revised down SA’s growth forecast to just 0.5 percent, the SA Institute for Race Relations has released its annual SA Survey which has been published since 1946 which says South Africa has a good story to tell. Senior Research Analyst Kerwine Lebone gives John the details