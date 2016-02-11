Carly Fiorina and Chris Christie end presidential bids

11 February 2016 11:35 AM

After poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, Carly Fiorina announced Wednesday that she is ending her presidential bid. The White House bid by Fiorina, the former head of Hewlett-Packard, was always considered a long shot. She has never held elected office, and the only other time she ran for U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer's California seat she lost by 10 points. At the same time New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, whose brand of tough-talking politics was overtaken by the Donald Trump phenomenon, also dropped out of the race on Wednesday after lagging a crowded Republican field in the New Hampshire primary.