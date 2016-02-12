Junior doctors' threaten exodus despite improved offer

12 February 2016 11:56 AM

Junior doctors are threatening an exodus from the NHS despite being offered premium rates for working one Saturday a month. The Government’s negotiator last night said he was “really disappointed” by the failure of the British Medical Association (BMA) to respond to what he thought was a “breakthrough moment” in talks. Yesterday Jeremy Hunt controversially vowed to impose a new contract on junior doctors, after the failure to reach agreement with unions.