Hundreds of nurses across Gauteng marched through the streets of Pretoria demanding better working conditions and salaries. Lerato Gova, convener of the #PayOurNurses March speaks to Stephan on their grievances and the Gauteng MEC for Health Qedani Mahlangu responds to how some of these grievances are being dealt with by the department.
#PayOurNurses
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM