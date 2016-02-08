Algeria's parliament has overwhelmingly approved a new constitution aimed at reforming the country by limiting presidents to two terms and recognizing the language used by its Berber minority as the official language. Tunisian defence minister visited the first anti-terrorist barrier built on the country's frontier with Libya as part of anti-terror measures announced by the Prime Minister Habib Essid last summer.
Algeria approves new constitution
