Experts say President Jacob Zuma is in for the worst week ever as he faces a constitutional court case against him, protest marches and possible disruptions when he delivers the State of the Nation Address. Political Economist Dr. Mzukisi Qobo, speaks about whether the President can ever redeem himself.
Zuma’s Tough Week Ahead
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
