British researchers get green light to genetically modify human embryos


Britain’s first genetically modified human embryos could be created within months, after scientists were granted permission by the fertility regulator to carry out the procedure. The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) regulator approved a licence application by Kathy Niakan

City of Joburg on Jozi@Work contractual issues

6 January 2017 11:04 AM
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre

6 January 2017 11:02 AM
Matric maths results are mediocre

5 January 2017 9:29 AM
Group copying allegations ahead of 2017 matric results

4 January 2017 9:58 AM
ANC not chuffed with Msimanga's visit to Taipei

3 January 2017 8:13 AM
The A list

30 December 2016 10:19 AM
Reflections on sterling IEB matric results

30 December 2016 10:07 AM
Prank calls to Gauteng 10111

30 December 2016 8:21 AM
The state of SA’s water levels

29 December 2016 10:29 AM
Bottle2Build tackles SA's shortage of classrooms

29 December 2016 9:11 AM
EWN Headlines
Police probe motive behind Durban court shooting
Police probe motive behind Durban court shooting

The officer and his wife were in court on Tuesday morning to file for divorce when he allegedly opened fire during the adjournment.

Manyi ‘disappointed’ by Gordhan’s testimony at Zondo commission
Manyi ‘disappointed’ by Gordhan’s testimony at Zondo commission

Mzwanele Manyi told the commission that he thought former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan would have tangible information and the paper trail.

Woman steals SABC equipment at state capture inquiry
Woman steals SABC equipment at state capture inquiry

CCTV footage shows a woman walking outside the venue in Parktown carrying the equipment on Monday afternoon and then getting into a taxi.
