President Zuma announced last night that he will pay back the money owed for Nkandla and Paul Mashatile was appointed by Gauteng’s Premier to be MEC of Human Settlements, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. EWN’s Stephen Grootes speaks to John about these two stories that broke last night.
Zuma to Pay Back the Money and Mashatile back as MEC
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
