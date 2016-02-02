Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has defended the appointment of Lt-General Mondli Zuma as provincial police commissioner for Mpumalanga province‚ saying he was no criminal and he had faith in him. Gareth Newham, Head of the Governance Crime and Justice Division at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) speaks to John about this appointment
Was Mondli Zuma a Worthy Candidate?
