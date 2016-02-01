SA Rife with Corruption

1 February 2016 10:23 AM

Sunday papers reported on allegations of corruption in government such as investigators into PRASA tender revealing corruption; Mineral Resource Minister Mosebenzi Zwane brokering a deal for the Gupta’s and how business men linked to Zuma received R1.7bn in Public Investment Corporation. Is corruption in government becoming a problem? , Senior Analyst at the Institute for Security Studies, Judith February, speaks to John on this matter.