City of Tshwane in the Spot Light

29 January 2016 10:29 AM

The DA held a media briefing this week of a leaked report that said the City of Tshwane has misspent R4 billion. But yesterday, the AG tabled his final report in the first council meeting of 2016 which showed the Tshwane metro has once again received an unqualified audit report. Kgosientso Ramakgopa, Mayor of the City of Tshwane talks about that and much more that’s stirring in Tswhane