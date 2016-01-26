While New York City emerged from the season’s first blizzard with relatively little damage, the toll along the Eastern Seaboard as a whole was more sobering: 29 deaths related to the storm, thousands of homes without power and serious flooding in coastal areas. The great dig-out began with officials in New York lifting a travel ban, and airlines and commuter railroads slowly resumed service.
After East Coast Blizzard, the Cleanup and the Workweek Begin
