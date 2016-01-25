France has outlined its commitment to maintaining law and order after migrants stormed a UK-bound ferry in another bout of chaos in Calais. Security forces were drafted in on Saturday after 350 people blocked the port at Calais and some boarded P&O’s Spirit of Britain passenger ship. Pictures posted on social media showed hundreds of people running towards the port and a water cannon reportedly being fired to get migrants to disembark.
France vows to maintain order in Calais after migrant’s board ferry
