UN council to press Burundi's president to end violence

22 January 2016 12:56 PM

UN Security Council ambassadors were to meet Burundi's president on Friday after another night of violence in Bujumbura left one person dead and another wounded by gunfire. The 15 council members were greeted by pro-government demonstrators telling them to stop meddling when they arrived in Bujumbura Thursday to push for an end to months of violence, triggered by President Pierre Nkurunziza's announcement that he would seek re-election, that has left hundreds dead.