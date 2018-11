SARS Tensions Over KPMG Reports Rise

25 January 2016 9:53 AM

Former SARS officials Ivan Pillay, Peter Richer, Yolisa Pikie and Adrian Lackay who have been at the centre of an investigation into a so called rogue unit have questioned a KPMG report's legality. Mohamed Hussain, lawyer for Ivan Pillay and Johann van Loggerenberg, speaks to John about why his clients are questioning the legality of the report and how they will pursue this further.