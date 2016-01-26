Cricket South Africa has imposed a ban of 20 years on Gulam Bodi after he admitted to charges of attempting to fix matches in the 2015 RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Series. Haroon Lorgat, CEO, Cricket South Africa talks more about this, the terms of the ban and what happens next.
Bye Bye to Bodi
