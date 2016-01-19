Morocco arrests Belgian with 'direct' link to Paris attacks: State Media

19 January 2016 11:41 AM

A Belgian national with direct links to the Paris terror attacks has been arrested in Morocco, Belgian Federal Prosecutor Eric Van der Sypt said Monday. A new AI report claims that cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo by child laborers is finding its way into the supply chains of global technology and car companies - a move facilitated by a Chinese firm. Fifty-five people, including former governors, cabinet ministers and government workers, stole $9 billion from Nigeria's treasury, the information minister said Monday.