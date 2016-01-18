American killed in Burkina Faso attack moved there to work at orphanage

18 January 2016 11:51 AM

An American who died in a terror attack in Burkina Faso moved halfway across the world with his wife to run an orphanage and women's crisis center. Michael James Riddering was one of 28 people killed after terrorists opened fire Friday night at a cafe in the capital, Ouagadougou. The Malawian government says it might resort to extreme measures such as asking the South Africa government to extradite former president Joyce Banda to come home to face justice regarding the infamous Cashgate scandal and the controversial sale of the presidential jet. Uganda held its first ever presidential candidates' debate Friday but veteran leader Yoweri Museveni did not attend. "Museveni shuns debate," the Daily Monitor newspaper reported, with seven candidates appearing on the stage for the televised discussion.