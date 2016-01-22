Lawyers are up in arms over the new Road Accident Benefit scheme which will see all accident victims paid out regardless who is at fault and the removal of lump sum payouts. John spoke to Charlene Louw, General Manager for Legal at the Road Accident Fund and Gert Nel who is representing the Law Society of the Northern Provinces.
The new Road Accident Benefit scheme
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM