China imports fall

14 January 2016 12:33 PM

African nations in line for $15 million to keep the continent polio-free Rotary announces $35 million in grants to support the global effort to end polio, including $15 million to support polio eradication efforts in five African countries. CHINA’S imports from Africa fell nearly 40% last year, officials said Wednesday, as low commodity prices and slowing growth in the Asian giant hit trade. A suicide bomber on Wednesday killed 13 worshippers and wounded at least one in an attack on a mosque in northern Cameroon, according to officials. The attack was suspected to have been carried out by terror group, Boko Haram.