Savings off Limits says Government

14 January 2016 10:32 AM

President Zuma has signed into law the 2015 Tax Laws Amendment Act and the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Act which will see from March 1, workers and employees who have contributed to provident funds will no longer be able to cash in their retirement savings on resignation. Angelique Worms, Tax Director for Deloitte explains to John how this work and what setbacks these new laws present to South Africans.