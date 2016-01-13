Remembering David Bowie

13 January 2016 12:51 PM

The 69-year-old - known for hits such as Changes, Ashes To Ashes and Starman - died on Sunday after suffering from cancer for 18 months. Tributes poured in from various artists across the world. Hospitals in England are facing major disruption as junior doctors have gone on strike in a dispute with the government over a new contract. A split in the Anglican Communion over homosexuality "would not be a disaster, but it would be a failure", the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.