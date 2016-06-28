The Best of Xolani Gwala

Treasury sets Zuma's Nkandla bill at over R7.8m


Xolani chats to the CEO of the South African Institution Of Civil Engineering. The Treasury said the South African Institution of Civil Engineering and the Association of South African Quantity Surveyors volunteered their services. They assembled a six member panel to moderate the reports of the firms. Xolani chats to Manglin Pillay about his findings.

Online registrations for school goers

Online registrations for school goers

7 December 2016 6:18 PM
Department of Higher Education responds to Wits fee increase

Department of Higher Education responds to Wits fee increase

7 December 2016 12:21 PM
100 days in office for Joburg Mayor

100 days in office for Joburg Mayor

1 December 2016 8:05 PM
Child maintenance issues

Child maintenance issues

23 November 2016 12:42 PM
Government Unveils Innovative Blueprint to Fund SA’s Poor and Missing Middle Students

Government Unveils Innovative Blueprint to Fund SA’s Poor and Missing Middle Students

22 November 2016 12:18 PM
Faf charged for ball tampering

Faf charged for ball tampering

21 November 2016 12:44 PM
New steps to tackle premature births and infant mortality

New steps to tackle premature births and infant mortality

17 November 2016 6:59 PM
What In The World Happened To ?

What In The World Happened To ?

17 November 2016 6:46 PM
Auditor general report shows Prasa irregular expenditure

Auditor general report shows Prasa irregular expenditure

16 November 2016 8:20 PM
Inquiry Report on Taxi Permits and Licensing

Inquiry Report on Taxi Permits and Licensing

16 November 2016 8:14 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this stage, but it’s understood the shooting took place on the 8th floor.
Matrics urged to celebrate end of exams responsibly
Matrics urged to celebrate end of exams responsibly

On Monday, the majority of grade 12 pupils will write their last paper, English home language and English first additional language paper three.

Parliament, AfriForum present arguments in court over land expropriation report
Parliament, AfriForum present arguments in court over land expropriation report

The minority rights lobby group a has applied to the Western Cape High Court to halt the Constitutional review committee’s report from being passed on to Parliament for debate.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us