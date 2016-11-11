This week the Friday Stand-In, Nomfundo Walaza, spoke to the Naked Scientist – Dr Chris Smith. Chris shared some interesting research about how a new vaccine controls HIV activity in monkeys. Some of the interesting listener questions included the chemical makeup of egg yolk and the scientific advancements in the treatement of tinnitus.
New HIV vaccine
