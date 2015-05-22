The Naked Scientist (past episodes)

Why don't babies laugh when they are born?


What would happen if I ate glass? Can you stop epileptic fits by removing a section of the brain? When we lose weight, where does the fat go? If we remove our thonsils, will this stop us snoring? Why don't babies come out the womb laughing, as opposed ...

The Naked Scientist

The Naked Scientist

30 December 2016 1:09 PM
Treatments for Marfan Syndrome and other arterial diseases

Treatments for Marfan Syndrome and other arterial diseases

2 December 2016 12:41 PM
Friday stand-in Frank Magwegwe the Naked Scientist

Friday stand-in Frank Magwegwe the Naked Scientist

25 November 2016 2:54 PM
The Super Moon

The Super Moon

18 November 2016 2:24 PM
New HIV vaccine

New HIV vaccine

11 November 2016 3:22 PM
Bionic plants

Bionic plants

4 November 2016 3:07 PM
First fossilised brain from a dinosaur

First fossilised brain from a dinosaur

28 October 2016 12:55 PM
Growing your own cartilage

Growing your own cartilage

21 October 2016 1:16 PM
Gene editing

Gene editing

14 October 2016 2:43 PM
Science Nobel prize winners

Science Nobel prize winners

7 October 2016 12:36 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Hawks brief Parly committee on ongoing state capture, VBS Bank looting probes
Hawks brief Parly committee on ongoing state capture, VBS Bank looting probes

Hawks head general Godfrey Lebeya says 800 statements have been taken in the R2.4 billion fraud, money laundering and state capture case involving Eskom and Tegeta.
Zondo condemns theft of SABC equipment at state capture commission
Zondo condemns theft of SABC equipment at state capture commission

The equipment was taken by an unidentified woman when the commission adjourned for lunch in Parktown on Monday.
VBS Bank scandal: ANC ward councillor gunned down in Limpopo
VBS Bank scandal: ANC ward councillor gunned down in Limpopo

It’s understood Thabang Maupa was in his car with his wife outside their liquor store on Monday night when they were accosted by an unknown man and shot.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us