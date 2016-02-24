WORLD FIRST PENILE TRANSPLANT

Urology specialist Prof Andre van der der Merwe heads up the Tygerberg Hospital unit, and he was moved after seeing the desperate plight of young men filling the wards every year. He became convinced he could successfully carry out the world’s first penile transplant.
