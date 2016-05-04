Dr Eve says that Menopause is euphemistically called “a change of life”. That can sound exciting and something to look forward. Like a holiday. A much needed break from the onslaught of bearing and raising children. A time to pause and make choices unavailable to you when you were a younger career climbing woman or full time mom or both.
Sexuality and Menopause
14 December 2016 2:35 PM
1 December 2016 4:07 PM
23 November 2016 3:48 PM
16 November 2016 12:50 PM
9 November 2016 12:28 PM
26 October 2016 1:01 PM
19 October 2016 1:30 PM
12 October 2016 1:54 PM
5 October 2016 2:05 PM
28 September 2016 1:20 PM