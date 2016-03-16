This morning on Talking Sex we explore the sexuality of being single. We often discuss the role of relationships and partners in our lives but the reality for a lot of people is the opposite, that people are living their lives, single. And there should be absolutely no shame attached to this.
Being single and sexual
