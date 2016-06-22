Ever since WhatsApp and other social media platforms were created post the Internet era, instead of bringing us closer to our significant other, it has only created confusion, chaos and more fights. Before it gets too late, cut down on the amount of time you spend on these social media platforms and try giving your partner some space. Here’s how social media is affecting your relationships and sex life.
Social media and your relationship
|
14 December 2016 2:35 PM
|
1 December 2016 4:07 PM
|
23 November 2016 3:48 PM
|
16 November 2016 12:50 PM
|
9 November 2016 12:28 PM
|
26 October 2016 1:01 PM
|
19 October 2016 1:30 PM
|
12 October 2016 1:54 PM
|
5 October 2016 2:05 PM
|
28 September 2016 1:20 PM