This morning with Dr Eve we explore the topic, emotion or feeling, Jealousy. Can jealousy ever be appropriate? How about helpful? Or is jealousy always harmful? Jealousy is a natural emotion, but it can be painful and difficult to control. Dr Eve gives us practical ways to handle the "green-eyed monster". Jealousy happens most commonly within a romantic relationship, although it can occur in other non-romantic relationships.
Jealousy
