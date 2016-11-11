Civil society must stand up

11 November 2016 3:54 PM

Friday Stand-In Nomfundo Walaza had a discussion about the role that civil society currently plays and needs to play, as well as what is prohibiting its work in our country, as we our country goes through turbulent times. She was joined by Colleen du Toit, who is the CEO of the Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa, or CAF Southern Africa; as well as Stanley Henkeman, who is the Executive Director of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, or IJR.