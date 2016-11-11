Civil society must stand up

The Best of Redi Tlhabi

Friday Stand-In Nomfundo Walaza had a discussion about the role that civil society currently plays and needs to play, as well as what is prohibiting its work in our country, as we our country goes through turbulent times. She was joined by Colleen du Toit, who is the CEO of the Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa, or CAF Southern Africa; as well as Stanley Henkeman, who is the Executive Director of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, or IJR.

MEDITATING ON FRIENDSHIP

The Literature Corner: Mandla Langa on Baldwin

Entrepreneur Corner- 'Skinny Sbu Socks'

Vuyo Mvoko speaks on death threats

Are black dads absent?

Dr Schomer- ‘Taking Stock’ at the end of the year

How do South Africans buy and relate to brands?

Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year

Family Matters- Family Traditions

Things you were teased about

