Eusebius speaks with the Competition Commission about the latest on ArcelorMital, the country’s largest steel producer, having to pay the largest fine in history, R1.5bn for the contravention of the Competition Act.
Can monetary fines act as a deterrent against anti-competitive practices?
|
21 December 2016 12:37 PM
|
15 December 2016 2:30 PM
|
14 December 2016 2:16 PM
|
14 December 2016 2:01 PM
|
13 December 2016 2:07 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:56 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:51 PM
|
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year
|
13 December 2016 12:49 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:48 PM
|
8 December 2016 2:01 PM