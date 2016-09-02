The state of SA with Friday Stand-in Karima Brown

2 September 2016 12:49 PM

Guest: Sipho Pityana (Former Foreign Affairs DG) and Judge Johan Kriegler (Former Justice of the Constitutional Court) About: Former Foreign Affairs DG Sipho Pityana spoke to Karima about the statement he made at Rev Makhenkesi Stofile's funeral which requested President Jacob Zuma to step down and Judge Johan Kriegler joined the conversation to speak about how the Hawks have no legal standing to summon Pravin Gordhan without having legitimate charges against him.