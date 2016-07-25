Family Matters-teaching children about control

25 July 2016 12:40 PM

When children feel out of control, for any reason, they will find a way (unconsciously) to regain a sense of control. This is not abnormal, adults do it too, but because children can’t verbalise what is going on, especially if they are very young, they tend to act it out and may do so in ways that freak their parents out such as bedwetting, resisting bowel movements or soiling their pants, refusal to eat or fussiness with food and refusal to go to sleep.