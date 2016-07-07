The South African delegation to the United Nations abstained on a key vote in the UN Human Rights Council to appoint an independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Redi speaks to South Africa ambassador to the UN in Geneva Nozipho Mxakato-Diseko, and Steve Letsike, Director at Access Chapter 2 about this decision.
UN Human Rights Council Resolution for LGBTI independent watchdog – SA abstains
