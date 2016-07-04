Family Matters- Children and Entrepreneurship

4 July 2016 1:05 PM

With the state of the world economy and the changing world of work, entrepreneurship is no longer just about starting and running your own business, it is a state of mind that more and more people need to adopt and cultivate, particularly our children. To discuss how to instill an entrepreneurial mindset in children Nikki Bush is joined by Allon Raiz, founder of Raizcorp, the biggest privately funded business incubator in Africa.