Initiations - can cultural evolution stem circumcision deaths?

4 July 2016 1:12 PM

According to a SABC news report, since the start of the 2016 winter initiation season two weeks ago, the death toll among initiates in the Eastern Cape has risen to 10, and 15 illegal initiation schools have been closed. Redi speaks to the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela and filmmaker, Mayenzeke Baza, and asks if an evolution in the cultural beliefs of initiation could stem the deaths.