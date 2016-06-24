Vusi speaks to academics and artists about the notion of a ‘black identity’. Research undertaken by The Journal of international Social Research on the Psychology of black identity states that the conceptualisation of the psychology of ‘black identity’ is a multidimensional and dynamic construct that develops over time through a process of exploration and commitment.
Can there ever be a homogenous ‘Black identity’?
