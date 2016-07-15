The plight of tenants

15 July 2016 4:50 PM

Zackie Achmat held a panel discussion with tenants in the Cape Town area, all sharing their experiences with landlords, raising costs of rent and being forced further and further out of the city centre. For the second part of the discussion, Zackie Achmat spoke to the policy makers, Mark Guslits - Advisor to municipalities and private sector partners on development of mixed income/mixed tenure, Neville Chainee - COO of the national Department of Human Settlements, Simon Mayson - Assistant Director: Inner City Transformation Roadmap (Office of the City Manager), Nomzamo Zondo - Social and Economic Rights Institute lawyer, Roy Stewart - Roy Stewart; on the implementation of the amended rental housing act.