Family Matters-Collaborative Divorce

6 June 2016 12:44 PM

This morning on Family Matters we look at the difficult subject of Divorce. Marriages don’t always last forever and not every divorce is amicable. Our creative parenting expert, Nikki Bush, is joined by divorce attorney, Roger Newton-Knowles, who specializes in Collaborative Divorce, also called no-court divorce or divorce with dignity, which is starting to gain a foothold in the family law arena in South Africa.