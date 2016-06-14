Through the Cracks - The Mbuyisa Makhubu story part 2

14 June 2016 2:57 PM

In the second part of our telling of Mbuyisa Makhubu’s story we look at Mbuyisa, the young man, and the extent to which he was political in his activities and the connection between his politics and his subsequent fleeing the country a few months after the June 16 1976 massacre. We also uncover the family dynamics between Mbuyisa and his extended family. His sister, Ntsiki and cousin, Mbali, join us this morning.