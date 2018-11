Family Matters-Teaching children about Community Service

30 May 2016 2:46 PM

Redi speaks to our creative parenting expert, Nikki Bush, and co-founder of Community Hours SA, Karen Lundi, about community service and volunteerism. In South Africa, teenagers from grade 8 to 12 are required to do between 20 and 100 hours per year as part of the Life Orientation curriculum. It’s a lot to fit into a child’s busy academic and extra-curricular schedule and it can be quite a time-consuming and stressful thing for a parent to try and organise.