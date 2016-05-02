There is currently a lot of debate around the role of the private sector in the provision of social services in the country. Whether it is building of houses in mining communities or refurbishment of schools for children, who is ultimately responsible for these projects? Eusebius speaks to co-founder of Rethink Africa, Ayabonga Cawe and Gerhard Papenfus who is Chief Executive National Employers’ Association of South Africa.
Should the private sector play more of a role in the provision of social services?
