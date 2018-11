Family Matters- Banning children from restaurants

18 April 2016 1:47 PM

Earlier this year Blandford Manor in Randburg, made an announcement on its website saying that all children under the age of 15 were now banned from its premises. The owner said that badly behaved children not only damaged the property but also terrorised, and in some cases, killed some of the animals on the premises. Our parenting expert, Nikki Bush, reports that there are an increasing numbers of hospitality establishments that just don't want children around anymore because 'they don't know how to behave' and 'their parents have no control over them'.