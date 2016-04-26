The Best of Redi Tlhabi

Family Matters- Living vicariously through our children


Vicarious living through one’s children can be both conscious and unconscious. Many parents transfer their hopes and dreams onto their children. These may be unfulfilled childhood dreams such as dad not making it into the first rugby team or mum not making it to med school,  and then doing everything in their power to make it happen for their child. Another common one is that parents want to give their children more opportunities than they had when they were growing up, sometimes smothering a child and their unique potential.

MEDITATING ON FRIENDSHIP

21 December 2016 12:37 PM
The Literature Corner: Mandla Langa on Baldwin

15 December 2016 2:30 PM
Entrepreneur Corner- 'Skinny Sbu Socks'

14 December 2016 2:16 PM
Vuyo Mvoko speaks on death threats

14 December 2016 2:01 PM
Are black dads absent?

13 December 2016 2:07 PM
Dr Schomer- ‘Taking Stock’ at the end of the year

13 December 2016 12:56 PM
How do South Africans buy and relate to brands?

13 December 2016 12:51 PM
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year

13 December 2016 12:49 PM
Family Matters- Family Traditions

13 December 2016 12:48 PM
Things you were teased about

8 December 2016 2:01 PM
EWN Headlines
Police probe after Porterville farm couple attacked
Police probe after Porterville farm couple attacked

According to police, three men entered their home on Sunday evening and assaulted the husband and wife.

Law firm linked to Ramaphosa presidential campaign donation denies Gupta links
Law firm linked to Ramaphosa presidential campaign donation denies Gupta links

In a statement, Edelstein Farber Grobler Incorporated says Jeffrey Afriat, to date, never had any personal relationship with the Gupta family.

Hawks brief Parly committee on ongoing state capture, VBS Bank looting probes
Hawks brief Parly committee on ongoing state capture, VBS Bank looting probes

Hawks head general Godfrey Lebeya says 800 statements have been taken in the R2.4 billion fraud, money laundering and state capture case involving Eskom and Tegeta.
