Family Matters- Living vicariously through our children

26 April 2016 8:37 AM

Vicarious living through one’s children can be both conscious and unconscious. Many parents transfer their hopes and dreams onto their children. These may be unfulfilled childhood dreams such as dad not making it into the first rugby team or mum not making it to med school, and then doing everything in their power to make it happen for their child. Another common one is that parents want to give their children more opportunities than they had when they were growing up, sometimes smothering a child and their unique potential.